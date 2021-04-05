Microsoft Edge: Xbox can run Google Stadia

The new trial version of Microsoft Edge for Xbox consoles arrived full of news, with access to Google Stadia games directly through the browser and the use of the main features of Discord.

As reported by Tom Warren of The Verge last Monday (29), the Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge, made available to Xbox Insiders on the Ring Alpha Skip-Ahead, brings improved navigation to Xbox One users, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Streaming is able to play perfectly titles like Destiny 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 without losing anything of visual or processing quality in relation to the capacity of computers.

The console browser, which has the same functionality as on the PC, also opens a series of doors for using more online applications without the need for external downloads, and now the first members of the Xbox community who have access to Edge can open programs like Discord, the Office suite, and many other native browsers. Check out the video below.

Microsoft Edge is currently being rolled out gradually to Xbox users, so it should soon be available to all players. As for the possibility of playing on Google Stadia, nothing has been commented about a future blocking or activation of restrictions – as happened with GeForce Now -, so it remains to wait for more information about the new Edge.

Were you able to play on Stadia after the browser update? Tell us about your experience.