Microsoft Edge turned on Kids Mode for kids in it

Microsoft Edge has opened a new Kids Mode for its browser as of yesterday. It is quite simple to enable this mode, which is placed directly in Microsoft Edge on Windows and macOS versions as a free option. Moreover, it does not require much effort for parents to manage. Kids Mode can be enabled from the Microsoft Edge profile option, allowing children to access only approved sites on the Microsoft Edge browser.

“A free and protected online environment for children aged 12 and under gives parents comfort while their children browse the web on a shared device,” Divya Kumar, product director at Microsoft Edge, told The Verge site. says.

Microsoft designed this Kids Mode around the scenario where parents could hand a laptop to a child to allow them to surf the web. Once you’ve turned on Kids Mode, they can choose between ages five to eight or nine to 12. Both age ranges include the highest level of tracking blocking on the Edge and strict Bing SafeSearch for filtering adult text, images and videos from searches. Microsoft offers 70 popular kids’ sites on its automatic permissions list, but parents will be able to add individual sites on top of it.

Actually, this special mode restricts the operation of popular Windows keyboard shortcuts to prevent kids from stepping out. Unfortunately, the same shortcut restrictions do not apply to macOS. Once Kids Mode is enabled, an adult will need to enter their Windows or macOS credentials to exit and return to normal browsing mode.

If a child tries to view a site that is not on the list, they will be presented with a block page where they can ask the adult for permission. Because this is privacy-focused and localized specifically to the device, Kids Mode doesn’t require a Microsoft Account and doesn’t sync your list of approved websites across devices. Unfortunately, this means that if you have more than one shared PC or laptop you have to create more than one list.

The age range from nine to 12 also includes a news feed with selected articles from MSN for Kids on the new tab page in Kids Mode. Topics will focus on science, fun facts, and animals.

Once Kids Mode is enabled, there are also options to customize the themes, colors, and new tab background. Microsoft has partnered with Disney and Pixar to deliver exclusive themes like The Little Mermaid, Finding Nemo, and much more.

Kids Mode is available in Microsoft Edge for both Windows and macOS starting Thursday.