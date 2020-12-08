Microsoft Edge: search bar can make you abandon Chrome

Microsoft Edge released this Tuesday (8) the function “sidebar search bar” that allows the user to search directly on the web, without opening a new tab or leaving the current page. The differential is an important differential in winning over Google users.

This means that if you are running Edge on version 87.0.664.55 or higher, just right-click on any content on the page you are reading, or working on, select “Search in the sidebar” to immediately open a box of context on the right side of the Microsoft browser.

The option can be very useful for various activities, such as definitions, web links, images and videos. Like Cortana, it is possible to obtain image and video verticals with better results related to the searched word or phrase. The option can also be activated by the keyboard shortcut [Ctrl] + [Shift] + [E], or placed as a shortcut on the Taskbar.

Another detail is that the side search bar can be closed at any time, using the “X” on the panel, or used to search for additional information related to other words. It is also possible to use the option “Open in a new tab”, when desired.



