Microsoft Edge now also suffers from fake extensions

The Microsoft Edge browser started gaining traction in the market after adopting the Chromium engine, and the novelty came with potential security problems. According to Ars Technica, the browser now also suffers from some fake extensions, which copy genuine services to try to apply scams.

According to reports shared on Reddit, some extensions distributed in the browser store bear the name of recognized services, but install modifications to redirect searches or display unwanted ads. The problem was found in VPN add-ons and other tools, such as applications for displaying videos in Picture-in-Picture mode.

Ars Technica gathered the reports of users affected by the problem and made a list with the name of some of the fraudulent extensions, which can be seen below. Note that some of the add-ons use names of companies recognized in the market.

NordVPN

Adguard VPN

TunnelBear VPN

The Great Suspender

Floating Player – Picture-in-Picture Mode

Fake extensions, but with real names

Microsoft sent a statement to Ars Technica saying it is already investigating the listed extensions. Some of the fake add-ons have already been taken down and are no longer available at the Edge add-on store.

Some of the companies whose names were involved also published statements on the matter. NordVPN pointed out that the extension present on the Edge was false. “We noticed this fraudulent extension on Friday and immediately took action to remove it.”

The VPN company TunnelBear also said that the add-on that was causing problems on the Edge was fake. The company also found in the Chrome Web Store a fake extension with the name of its service, which is still being distributed and has more than 200 users.

AdGuard VPN CEO Andrey Meshkov also said he is working with Microsoft and Google to mitigate fake extensions that involve the company’s name. “We are taking steps to remove [the extensions] from both platforms.”

If you are a user of browser extensions, the tip is to stay tuned in detail before downloading. If the store listing includes typos, suspicious names or does not mention the official website of the company offering the service, avoid downloading the add-on.



