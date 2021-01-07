Microsoft Edge: new feature syncs history between devices

In response to many requests, the Microsoft Edge browser will synchronize browsing history and tabs between different devices. After being made available to beta testers in November 2020, the feature reaches users in some countries.

In this way, it will be possible to access the pages previously visited in Windows 10, macOS or the mobile version of the browser for iOS and Android. In addition, people will be able to access the same tab on different devices.

The history and open tab functions must be activated manually by the user. To do this, you must access the Microsoft Edge settings, click on the “Synchronize” option and enable the functions for each of the features.

Then, you can see the history list divided into three topics: “General”, “Recently Closed Tabs” and “Pages Accessed on Other Devices”. The latter option is still in the testing phase and may not be available to all users.

According to The Verge, the new features have started to be made available to some Edge users in the UK. Soon, they should reach browsers in other countries in Europe and America.

Other recent updates

Launched in January 2020, Microsoft Edge is a browser based on Chromium – software developed by Google. After reaching the market with few resources, he has been receiving several updates with exclusive resources.

For example, it features a native price comparison tool and discount alerts. Thus, it eliminates the need to install third party extensions that perform this service for users.

Another highly praised feature is the native screen capture, which allows you to add text and annotations directly to the image. Soon, the browser should also receive an update that will make it possible to place the tab bar on the side.