Microsoft Edge: innovation for kids

Microsoft Edge fierce competition with Google Chrome continues. Both programs continually offer innovations for their users. The last step in this fight came from Microsoft. The company has brought a new feature to Microsoft Edge that closely concerns parents and children.

The kid mode, which has been tested on the beta channel for a long time, has been available to Microsoft Edge users as of today. With the innovation brought by Microsoft, families will now be able to fully control their children’s browsing websites.

Microsoft Edge delighted parents with its new feature

This innovation, which is currently only available to users in the US, allows parents to manage websites where children are browsing entirely. In summary, the child will now be able to access the websites allowed by the parents. This will make your browsing safer. Parents, on the other hand, can take control of what their children do on the internet.

This innovation for Microsoft Edge will switch to a new design as long as it is activated. This interface, specially designed for children, will offer a fun browsing with its appearance. This useful feature of Microsoft Edge covers children between the ages of 5-8 and 9-12. You can continue to use the browser by activating the appropriate category for your child.

At the same time, thanks to various customizations, it is completely up to you which site you can access or not. Normally, Microsoft allows children to access an average of 70 sites. However, you can give access to any site you want thanks to personalized settings. In this way, you will ensure that your child can browse between safe sites.

For example, when you choose the 9-12 age group, Microsoft will present news suitable for your child in a newly opened tab. These news will generally cover the science and animal category. This information that the company provides to children will be provided from MSN, which is also one of the Microsoft platforms.

Currently available for Microsoft Edge, kid mode is only available to users in the US. However, the company will activate this feature for all users in the coming days. So how did you find this feature? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.