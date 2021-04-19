Microsoft Edge gets ‘kid mode’; see how it works

Microsoft has recently launched a child mode that can be used on the Edge browser, which is currently booming. The novelty limits access to websites to ensure safe navigation on the platform.

Microsoft Edge‘s “Kids” mode can be used with two age groups in mind. The first profile is made for children between 5 and 8 years old, while the version for preteens brings content for the public between 9 and 12 years old.

With kids mode enabled, the browser uses Bing SafeSearch to block all adult content. In addition, the browser provides easy access to 70 sites approved by Microsoft and that have content aimed at children and teenagers.

The version of “Kids” mode aimed at pre-teens has more content. The public between 9 and 12 years old can access a special MSN news feed with news on topics such as science and curiosities.

In addition to curating content, the navigation mode has a special design aimed at children and young people. The interface gets colorful wallpapers, including Pixar and Disney themed images, as well as characters that appear during navigation.

How to activate Edge Kids mode

The Microsoft Edge children’s interface can be activated in the browser’s profile menu. The option appears in the user’s profile photo, in the upper right corner of the interface, next to the guest browsing mode.

When clicking on the child mode, the user only needs to choose one of the age ranges of the special interface to activate the function. The novelty also blocks popular Windows shortcuts to ensure that your child will not circumvent restrictions, which can only be disabled with a password.

The Microsoft Edge children’s mode started to be released today (16) for the computer version of the browser and should appear to all users in the coming days.