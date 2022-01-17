Microsoft Edge: Check Out What’s New In Version 99

Microsoft Edge: Despite being a good browser, Microsoft Edge failed to win over most users on the internet. However, the company continues to try: last Thursday (13), the company of Bill Gates announced build 99.0.1131.3 to update the browser and add some changes.

One of the most important new features is the possibility to manually define which website should open in certain user profiles. Simply access your system browser and copy the following link into the address bar: edge://settings/profiles/multiProfileSettings.

The update also allows passwords saved in the splash dialog to be edited. Another feature is right-click where you can open links directly in Application Guard windows — only where Application Guard is available.

Microsoft Edge tries to revive RSS feeds in the browser

In addition, the Microsoft team also fixed some bugs with build 99.0.1131.3, such as better loading sites and choosing which folder to save a file in. The update also fixes a bug in functionality that allows installing one website as an app and another when importing browser data. Detailed additions and fixes are available on the official website.