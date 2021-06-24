Microsoft Discontinues App From Sending iPhone Content To PCs

Microsoft: The iOS version of Microsoft’s Continue on PC app received an update this Thursday (24). However, instead of new features or bug fixes, it has been revealed that the program will end on July 27, 2021.

The App Store update history informs you that the app will no longer be supported as of the date quoted. So the developers thanked the people who allowed them to be a part of the “link sharing experience”.

Microsoft Edge as an alternative

Continue on PC adds extra functionality that allows the iPhone or iPad to send content to a Windows 10 PC. Then the link can be opened automatically in the Microsoft Edge browser.

While it is a useful tool, it has become redundant. That’s because the iOS version of Edge has the same built-in feature and, in addition, allows you to synchronize browsing history between devices when logging in to the same account.

After the recent update, users are seeing a new message on the app’s home screen. As such, she recommends that “to continue sharing webpages between devices, install Edge”.