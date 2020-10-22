Microsoft develops portable data center

Microsoft, which came to the fore with the data center it established in Greece recently, is working on a portable data center, according to a report today. Seeing the advantages of cloud storage, the company continues to invest in this area.

Microsoft plans to serve remote areas with its portable data center

It is aimed to serve remote areas that lack cloud infrastructure with portable data centers. In addition, internet access may be limited in some regions. In this way, these data centers, which will be brought to regions with limited internet access, can provide services without being affected by infrastructure problems.

The company calls these data centers “Azure Modular Data Center” (MDC). It is also said that these data centers Elon Musk will be able to expand the range of Starlink satellites. Microsoft hopes to work with SpaceX to improve the integration of Starlink and Azure.

Microsoft lists the usage areas of MDC as follows:

Mobile Command Centers

Mineral Exploration Tasks

Humanitarian Missions

Many workloads that require high density, secure computing.

The company says MDC is not affected by physical hazards such as adverse weather conditions, high temperatures and humidity, as well as radio frequencies. MDCs are presented in a structure that can be used by defense and private sector organizations.



