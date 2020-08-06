Microsoft denies changes to Xbox Live Gold service

After the North American company decided to remove the 12-month subscription from its digital store, the language in the terms of service have changed.

The future of Xbox Live Gold is uncertain, or at least that is suggested by some moves made by Microsoft in recent days, such as the disappearance of the 12-month subscription. Among rumors about the possibility that online gaming is free in the future, those of Redmond modified the conditions of the service, which they now refer to as “Xbox online service”. However, a representative of the technology giant has come out in step with the rumors and has assured VGC that they are not planning changes.

“The upgrade to ‘Xbox online services’ in Microsoft’s services agreement underlines the Xbox service that includes features such as cross-play or friend requests,” he said. “This language update is intended to distinguish this service from the paid Xbox Live Gold subscription. No changes are being made to the experience of the Xbox Live Gold service ”, he concluded.

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s new right eye

However, Microsoft’s current strategy is very focused on another specific service, Xbox Game Pass. Currently, the regular subscription includes access to a catalog of more than 100 games, while the Ultimate subscription integrates the Xbox One and PC catalogs, while also including Xbox Live Gold. In addition, starting on September 15, players who sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have the opportunity to play their video games from their Android mobile, via streaming.

The Xbox division is preparing for the future with the arrival of its new console, Xbox Series X, which will become one more option to enjoy the titles developed by Xbox Game Studios. The Americans have spent the last few years acquiring new studios to strengthen their internal network of teams. The intention is, of course, to be able to offer a more competitive catalog.



