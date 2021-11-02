Microsoft Defender for business people has been announced!

As of today, Microsoft has announced the Microsoft Defender for Business service it has developed for business people.

Microsoft today announced Microsoft Defender for Business, which will go into a public preview later this month and was created specifically to bring the power of enterprise-grade endpoint security to small and medium businesses with up to 300 employees. At this point, small and medium-sized businesses will be empowered to upgrade their security by moving from traditional antivirus to next-generation protection, endpoint detection, response, and threat and vulnerability management, while enjoying the benefits of simplified installation and management.

Business will be available both as a standalone solution and as the integrated protection included with Microsoft 365 Business Premium. In addition, Defender for Business also works with Microsoft 365 Lighthouse. That’s why IT service providers can add this powerful three-point protection to the multi-client view of security events.

Microsoft expands two options to Amazon Web Services

Microsoft appears committed to helping protect the entire environment across clouds, platforms and devices as part of its comprehensive security approach. As of today, the company is expanding its native Cloud Security Posture Management and Workload Protection options to Amazon Web Services, formerly known as Azure Security Center and Azure Defender.



The company is expanding its workload protection capabilities to include EKS, Amazon’s Kubernetes service, in addition to out-of-the-box recommendations that assess your security posture against industry standards and regulatory compliance. These advanced options provide security teams with unified visibility across multicloud workloads, enabling them to better prioritize security situations with a holistic view.

Microsoft Defender for Cloud will now integrate with Azure Pureview in public preview. This enables security teams to discover, classify, monitor and secure sensitive information in their cloud.

The company will invest $ 20 billion in 5 years

Microsoft announced that they are accelerating their security investments, including acquisitions such as CloudKnox and RiskIQ. The company has pledged to invest $20 billion globally over the next five years in security research and development. He explained that these investments will also help drive continued innovation in the tools that security advocates need to tip the scales on their side.

