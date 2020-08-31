Microsoft Defender comes to Android, but only corporate

Microsoft has officially launched its security and monitoring application for Android. Microsoft Defender ATP Preview is now available for free download from the Google Play Store, months after your confirmation and pre-trial announcement.

However, the service remains limited. The first and most important detail is that it is not a platform for the average user: only corporate customers and business accounts with a Microsoft 365 E5 license can install and use the toolkit.

As the application’s description indicates, it is a way to keep users protected from digital threats such as malicious applications and websites. Microsoft Defender does a complete scan of the system, in addition to keeping an eye on pages accessed (both through direct access via the browser and on links sent via messengers or social networks) and installed APKs.

The service is directly linked with the original Microsoft Defender ATP, with constant updates on the operation and on the basis of threats. To check the app, just access the platform’s page on the Google Play Store.



