Microsoft Creates Foundation to Make The Software Industry Sustainable

Microsoft announced on Tuesday (25), during the virtual edition of the Build Developers Conference, the launch of a new initiative focused on sustainability. It is the Green Software Foundation, a non-profit organization formed by the companies Accenture, GitHub, Microsoft and ThoughtWorks, in addition to the Linux Foundation.

The objective of the project is “to build a trusted ecosystem with people, standards, tools and best practices for building sustainable software”. In other words, to continue boosting the industry, while at the same time reducing the emission of pollutants or the excessive consumption of energy.

According to industry projections, data centers are responsible for 1% of all global electricity consumption – this share could increase to up to 8% in the next decade if nothing is done to reduce this demand for energy.

Bold plans

The Green Software Foundation will have as its main goal the adoption and dissemination of standards with the best possible practices for the development of software in a way that is less harmful to the environment – that is, with less emission of pollutants or savings in consumption.

The partners will also work with educational and academic organizations to foster research related to the sustainable software development sector, in addition to publicizing more initiatives and conducting training with market members.

In this way, the industry is able to expand the results with proportionately less damage, entering into agreement even with the Paris Agreement proposals.