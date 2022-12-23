Microsoft Confirms Three Exclusive Bethesda Games For Xbox

Microsoft has confirmed that Bethesda Softworks is developing three exclusive games for Xbox and PC.

Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal worth 50 billion pounds (68 billion US dollars), and since then at least 16 regulators have launched an investigation into the alleged takeover to assess its likely impact on competition.

Earlier this month, America’s Federal Trade Commission issued a statement saying it hoped to block the takeover because the proposed deal would allow Microsoft to “gain control of leading video game franchises, which would allow it to harm competition in high-performance gaming consoles and subscription services by denying or restricting competitors’ access to its popular content.””.

Microsoft has since released a 37-page response claiming the investigation is “unconstitutional,” but Microsoft president Brad Smith told The Verge that “even with confidence in our case, we remain committed to creative solutions with regulators that will protect competition, consumers, and tech sector workers. As we have learned from our lawsuits in the past, the door is never closed to the possibility of finding an agreement that can benefit everyone.”

Also in a 37-page rebuttal, Microsoft confirmed that Bethesda (which it acquired in March 2021) is going to release three games in the near future that will be available only on Xbox and PC, although their names have been edited.

“Xbox expects that three future games [DELETED], each designed to be played mostly alone or in small groups, will be exclusive to Xbox and PC,” the statement said.

Microsoft has filed a response to the FTC’s lawsuit challenging the Activision acquisition. In the response, Microsoft admits that “Xbox anticipates that three future [Bethesda] titles…will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs” 👀 these will be primarily single player games pic.twitter.com/HWzLBbtdfT — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 23, 2022

Fans assume that Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 are two of these games, and Bethesda has also confirmed that it is working on Fallout 5, Redfall and an Indiana Jones game.

Earlier this year, Bethesda announced it would delay the release of Starfield and Redfall to give players “the best, most perfect versions of them.” Starfield was supposed to be released in November 2022, and Redfall was supposed to be released in the summer of 2022. Both games are now due to be released in the first half of 2023, and Microsoft games CEO Phil Spencer said the delays were “right.”

Elder Scrolls 6 should come out after Starfield and then Redfall.

In other news, a team of gamers also sued Microsoft in hopes of stopping the takeover of Activision.

Ten gamers claim that this acquisition will unfairly reduce competition in the video game market.