Microsoft Confirms The Date Of Its Fall Event

Microsoft: September is a month in which many take the opportunity to launch their news. This week we have already had two, but there is still a month to see news in the technology sector. And among these novelties, Microsoft may surprise us at its next hardware event for which we already know the official date.

We finally know the date of the Microsoft event

All users who think about productivity do so with a computer or tablet in mind. At Microsoft, this concept often goes hand in hand if we take into account its range of software, which does not have to envy rival brands. And is that Surface devices are a reference in the world of tablets and that is why the next Microsoft hardware event is so important.

The news has been given by one of the most important people in the firm, such as the product manager, Panos Panay. As you can see in the tweet, the shape of one of the most iconic devices of the firm appears, such as the Surface tablet. This will be scheduled for next September 22, so it is just around the corner. The truth is that it is not very surprising in this sense, but it does predict the good health that the company enjoys with one of its terminals.

What to see at the event

All users associate Microsoft with Windows, but the company has struggled in recent years to distance itself from that belief. And, although it may not seem like it, the firm has inspired many others with its range of Surface products, including its line of tablets where it stands out at the level of design thought for productivity.

And this is what is expected at the event on September 22: a renovation of the products of the house. The Surface tablets with their Pro and Go versions could arrive as a reinforcement before Apple’s advance in the segment, although we could also see another novel device such as the second version of the Neo and Duo folding terminals that we have already seen and that could mark the future of the Redmond company. Another hope is to see something from Windows 11, although it will already be integrated into the terminals.