Microsoft confirms release of 30 exclusive Xbox One

The Covid-19 pandemic definitely delayed much of the games that were being planned to launch alongside the new Xbox Series X / S in February 2020, but apparently a good part of Microsoft’s main titles for its consoles will arrive as early as 2021 .

In a list published by Will Tuttle on Xbox Wire, the official Xbox website, it was revealed that 30 exclusive Xbox games will be released this year: “In 2021, creators around the world will further explore the power of Xbox Series X | S, and will bring a huge variety of content to Xbox players. ”

The editor in chief of Xbox Wire also confirmed that the titles will be released as console exclusives on the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One, implying that not everyone will arrive on the PC, but the vast majority should also reach the old generation consoles. .

In the alphabetically ordered list below, we see that only three of the thirty games have a confirmed release date: The Medium and The Yakuza Remastered Collection arrive on January 28, while Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be released on March 25.

Other great titles like Halo Infinite, Microsoft Fligh Simulator, Scorn (currently confirmed for Xbox Series X / S and PC), The Anscient and Twelve Minutes do not have a confirmed release date.

It is also worth remembering that all the games below will be released directly on the Xbox Game Pass for Console, allowing subscribers to enjoy great titles from day one. You can check all the games and their respective synopses on the official website.

Adios

CrossfireX

Dead Static Drive

Echo Generation

Exo One

ExoMecha

Halo Infinite