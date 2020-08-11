Microsoft confirms launch of Xbox Series X in November

Microsoft has just announced that its next generation console, the Xbox Series X, will be officially available in November this year. The company had already set the launch forecast for “holiday 2020”, better known by us Brazilians as “end of the year.”

Despite the confirmed launch month, we still have some doubts regarding the Microsoft console: what will be the price of the model? Will another fully digital and cheaper option of the Series X really exist? Will the S Series, already confirmed to be leaking, be released on the same date? These are questions that we still have no answers to.

With the date now confirmed for November, 343 Industries revealed that Halo Infinite needed to be postponed to 2021 and, with that, one of Microsoft’s main bets for this year will stay for next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted the company’s plans.

Clearly the game did not claim to be the main title of the Series X, but undoubtedly the launch in 2020 would be a major event for Microsoft.

Still, the Series X will offer exclusives developed by major studios to attract the attention of those interested in moving to the new generation of consoles at launch, and with a gradual transition, many titles released in the coming years for the Xbox One should also reach the Series X.

Another great differential of the platform is for the Game Pass, which will flood the console with hundreds of titles already available, offer support for the xCloud game streaming platform, and also offer “more than 50 new games” that are being released this year. directly to the Xbox Series X, including optimization for ray tracing, 120 fps, shorter load times and Quick Resume.

The Xbox Series X will have backwards compatibility support for all consoles already announced by Microsoft, and more details about the next generation should come later this month, where the company must finally present the Xbox Series S.



