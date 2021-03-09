Microsoft completes and approves Bethesda’s acquisition

Microsoft officially announced on Tuesday (09) the acquisition process of ZeniMax Media, a conglomerate that owns developer Bethesda and other companies in the industry. The purchase was initially announced in September 2020, but has only now passed all legal procedures, being approved by all parties involved and by market regulators.

With the move, the developer of franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout is now part of the Xbox family of consoles and services. The company itself published in its official profile on Twitter an animation about the arrival at the company, simulating an achievement on the platform.

In the announcement, Microsoft also said that its own channels will be “the best place for Bethesda’s new gaming experience”, confirming that some company titles will be exclusive to the Xbox family and the PC in the future.

More details will be revealed in 2021, but the celebration starts this week with the arrival of new Bethesda titles in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Remembering

In all, Microsoft incorporated eight studios with the purchase: Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios.

The purchase cost US $ 7.5 billion and was tried in Europe on March 5 of this year, with inspection agencies approving the absorption after analyzing the future of the developers’ post-incorporation market.

As part of the celebration, Bethesda published the video above that quickly retells the story itself, which started in 1986 in the United States as a small software company.