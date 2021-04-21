Microsoft Cloud May Announce PC Service Soon

Microsoft Cloud PC service is soon, Microsoft is working on the Microsoft Cloud PC service as well as preparing a new store experience for Windows 10. According to the news of the ZDNet site, the Azure-based service could be operational in June or the first days of July.

With the Cloud PC service, users will be able to remotely access their Windows computers and use applications such as Office. It is not difficult to guess that this is a possibility that will be liked by those who change devices frequently and want to access the same desktop from anywhere.

Microsoft Cloud PC service can also be useful for users whose system is not strong but whose internet connection is fast enough. With this service, companies can provide their employees with devices with some hardware and manage their Windows 10 networks via Microsoft Cloud PC.

It is said that Microsoft will market this service as a managed Microsoft 365 experience. It is also said that the company will charge a single price per user. However, it is also said that Microsoft may apply different prices depending on the memory and storage space.

It is said that details about the Cloud PC service can be shared at the Microsoft Build 2021 conference. An announcement to be made at the conference, which will take place between May 25-27, coincides with the time interval marked for the release of the Microsoft Cloud PC service.