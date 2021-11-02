Microsoft Cloud For Production Is Now Available

Microsoft Cloud, the cloud-based system of Microsoft that can meet the needs of all sectors for a while, will also operate for those who produce from today.

The last 18 months in the world will be remembered as a time period we will not soon forget. In particular, the disruptions in the manufacturing industry created by the pandemic; disrupted continuity, operational visibility, supply chains, remote working, employee safety and many more.

Production gets richer with Microsoft Cloud

Manufacturers who have already embraced digital transformation have emerged stronger against field conditions. Currently, many companies are just trying to adapt to this transformation in order to accelerate their activities.

These investments in digitization are also creating a data explosion. For example, the smart factory can produce 1 petabyte of data per day. All this data opens up opportunities for new services. Most companies don’t even use 1% of their data, let alone extract clear data. To truly understand your data and stay on track, you need intelligence-enhancing capabilities in the cloud. It is known that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also has a few thoughts on this subject.



Microsoft Cloud for Production has industry-specific standards and communities, such as the Open Production Platform, the OPC Foundation, and the Digital Twins Consortium, and co-innovation with their ecosystem partners.

The company believes that disruptions from the pandemic are permanent, bringing with it a growing need for innovation and risk management, where old ways of doing business will no longer be sufficient. Manufacturers seek help to accelerate the transformation of not just their operations, but all aspects of their end-to-end business, including people and culture.

Çağlayan Arkan, Vice President of Microsoft Manufacturing and Supply Chain Industry, announced the availability of Microsoft Cloud’s Production Preview at the event held today.

Microsoft Cloud for production offers the best results-driven solutions and capabilities from:

Microsoft and its partners, an end-to-end, holistic and scalable path for customers. Microsoft connects intelligent, integrated cloud and end-to-end encryption capabilities to the highest value production scenarios, creating an enabling innovation space. Businesses can increase worker productivity in safe and secure factories, offering the convenience of remote selling and always-on service and cloud-based innovation.

Johnson & Johnson establishes NextGEN Manufacturing with Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing

Let’s look at an example of what kind of effects these abilities can cause. Johnson & Johnson’s business urgent needs to improve global health and prevent supply chain disruptions. Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing capabilities with Microsoft on a digital manufacturing transformation strategy with tools like Azure, AI, IoT, Edge.

The company will enable business innovation, increase agility, reduce cost of ownership and improve disaster recovery. With a solid digital core, discoverable and accessible data and agile platforms, Johnson & Johnson aims to shape the future of healthcare.