Microsoft Changes The Color Of The Error Screen With Windows 11

Microsoft is changing the color of the error screen with Windows 11. With Windows 11, Microsoft is changing its famous “blue screen” to black. The software giant started testing new design changes with the first Windows 11 preview it released earlier this week. However, the new upcoming “black screen” has not been fully activated yet. According to The Verge, Microsoft will switch to a black screen for Windows 11 to match the new black logon and logout screens.

Prior to that, Microsoft added a sad face to the error screen with Windows 8 released in 2012. In 2016, QR codes were added with Windows 10. Years after these important changes, we see that a significant change has been made in the error screen. Microsoft first introduced the error screen in Windows 3.0, giving IT professionals and support personnel a way to diagnose hardware and memory errors. The error screen is Windows’ own kernel error, or bugcheck, and often contains a data dump that can help system administrators analyze what system error is causing the blue screen.

Microsoft does not make any changes in terms of design and layout compared to what is found in Windows 10 when going to the Black Screen in Windows 11. The stop code, crash dump, and sad face remain. The current preview of Windows 11 includes a green error screen, a color Microsoft has used for Windows Insider builds since 2016.

We’re not entirely sure why Microsoft changed the color of the error screen from blue to black, and the company has yet to comment on this change. However, Microsoft, which made extensive changes in many parts of the operating system with Windows 11, may not have wanted to leave the error screen blank.