Microsoft CEO: “We are very focused on video games”

Satya Nadella, CEO of the company, has expressed her excitement about the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

On November 10, the new generation of consoles was inaugurated with the arrival of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the new Microsoft systems. Sataya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, has shown his enthusiasm during the annual meeting of investors of the technology giant. The manager has also confirmed that Microsoft’s commitment to the video game industry is firm.

“We are very focused on the video game industry,” he asserted. Therefore, they will work to provide the community with “the best content” and the “best services in the cloud” to continue promoting experiences in this medium.

“We have always focused on somehow ensuring that our gaming community, which is counting on us to produce the best consoles, had a new generation.” Nadella points out that “they are powerful” and that they offer “great gameplay”, and then add that they will support them “with the best content for the best community.”

Microsoft’s strategy

However, beyond the consoles, it has influenced the strategy adopted by Microsoft since Phil Spencer took over the division. Those of Redmond seek to reach more players by providing an ecosystem of which consoles are part, but not exclusive participants. “Our most global vision we have is to make sure that the 3 billion players who play out there can enjoy the titles,” regardless of device.

Nadella has not left aside one of the bombshell news of the year, the agreement reached by ZeniMax Media (Bethesda) and Microsoft for the acquisition of all these studios, an operation that will close during the next year 2021. “You have seen how it has been our catalog doubled with the purchase of ZeniMax ”as well as with their efforts for“ subscription offers with Game Pass ”.



