Microsoft CEO Sells Half Of His Shares In The Company

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently sold half of its stake in the company, selling off 840,000 shares, according to data from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The deal took place through several transactions that took place on the 22nd and 23rd of November.

Upon disposing of the shares, the executive raised a total of US$ 285 million, equivalent to R$ 1.6 billion at today’s quotation. Despite the sale, he still holds approximately 830,000 shares of the Redmond giant, currently valued at $280 million.

This deal caught the market’s attention, arousing curiosity about the reasons that would have led Nadella to sell part of his shares. According to the owner of Windows, the negotiation is included in a “personal financial planning and diversification” of the company’s leader.

In the statement, big tech also said that the CEO’s actions “significantly exceed the participation requirements set by Microsoft’s Board of Directors.” It is worth remembering that he had already made another sale before, in 2018, when he traded 328,000 shares, which earned him US$ 35 million (R$ 196 million) at the time.

Another motive?

Although the company has made an official statement, some American newspapers, such as The Wall Street Journal, speculate that the deal took place for another reason, the capital gains tax in the state of Washington, where the company’s headquarters are located. The new law will come into effect on January 1, 2022.

When it is in effect, stock sales in amounts greater than $250,000 will be taxed at 7%. If Nadella chose to sell the papers next year, he would lose a considerable amount in the value collected from the business, due to the incidence of the new tax.