Microsoft celebrates the success console and Game Pass

Microsoft appreciates the receipt of its two new generation consoles and confirms that up to 70% of its users are subscribers to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were put on sale on November 10 around the world, the two new generation consoles from Microsoft; Well, today, the Redmond company has shared a new publication through its official Xbox Wire page announcing that both consoles have starred in the best launch of Xbox systems in history, also ensuring that up to 70% of its users have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass, your popular game-on-demand service.

Thanks to you, we had our largest launch day in Xbox history. More people are playing than ever before, and what’s better, we’re playing together. We can’t wait for you to keep showing us the power of play: https://t.co/onflkwpMCD pic.twitter.com/rlQmcYaGB1 — Xbox (@Xbox) November 13, 2020

Celebration without official figures

Thus, and following the trend of recent times, Microsoft has not shared the specific sales figures of both consoles, although they assure that the arrival on the market of both Series X and Series S in 40 countries represents the best hardware debut of the Xbox family in history, selling more units than any of the company’s previous generations of consoles.

On the other hand, Microsoft also ensures that it is the launch in which the most games have been run, with a total of 3,594 titles played belonging to the four generations of Xbox, a new sign of the good health of the family’s backward compatibility Xbox. And as we said before, up to 70% of users of both systems have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s popular video game on demand service.

In addition, they appreciate the efforts of third parties with newly released video games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Dirt 5, The Falconeer, Tetris Effect: Connected, Watch Dogs: Legion and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, with support for Smart Delivery. All in all, Microsoft thanks its community for the good reception of the new generation consoles and that they work to meet the demand for consoles in the main international markets after the limited stock situation in many territories.



