Microsoft celebrates millions in subscriptions

Microsoft has plenty of reason to celebrate its results, at least in its gaming division, with its products available for Xbox. The number of users of the company’s console subscription services has grown dramatically in recent months.

According to figures released by Satya Nadella, the CEO of the Redmond company, the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers already exceeds 18 million this quarter – about 3 million more than in the previous period. In addition, the Xbox Live service also recorded good growth in its numbers and reached a milestone of 100 million monthly active members.

While divulging the numbers regarding the company’s subscription services, Nadella also highlighted the launch of Microsoft’s new generation consoles, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, which, according to the executive, were the biggest launches in the company’s console history. American. As for the stock of the devices in stores, the executive president of the company also stressed that there will be a shortage on the shelves at least until March 2021.

This increase in the number of subscribers to both services was announced after a controversy that involved the company in recent days. Last Friday (22) the company announced an increase in subscription prices for Xbox Live Gold. The values, of course, did not please the company’s customers, who expressed their opposition to the change. In response, the Redmond Giant stepped back and decided to reverse the adjustment.

In addition, as an apology, the company announced that it will no longer be necessary to have an Xbox Live Gold subscription to take advantage of the free-to-play titles available for the console.