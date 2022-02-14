Microsoft Celebrates 20 Years Of .NET With Online Event

Microsoft celebrated this Monday (14), Valentine’s Day in the Northern Hemisphere, the 20th anniversary of .NET, the company’s open source development platform. In celebration of the date, the company announced a live broadcast starting at 2 pm today.

Microsoft invited all .NET users to join the broadcast and share their stories with the platform using the hashtag #dotNETLovesMe.

What is .NET

.NET is a free, cross-platform, open-source tool for developers that lets you build applications in multiple languages and for different platforms. You can build games, web apps, mobile, desktop, and IoT.