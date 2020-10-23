Microsoft can start its own Chromecast

The Xbox Project xCloud officially arrived in September for users from 22 countries and since then much has been speculated about more possibilities emerging in the service and today we have indications about more possibilities for Xbox Cloud Gaming, which may become more similar to Stadia or the recently announced Amazon Luna.

Sources point out that Microsoft is planning to launch a dongle for TVs, similar to Google’s Chromecast, but dedicated to games via streaming, like Stadia. The suspicion came after an interview with Phil Spencer, who is an Xbox manager with the business-focused website Stratechery.

Spencer was talking about Xbox All Access, which is a console sales program through monthly payments, when he commented on xCloud:

“I think you will see the lowest priced hardware as part of our ecosystem, when you think about streaming dongles and stuff for those who just want to go on TV and play via xCloud.”

It is worth mentioning that, for now, the game streaming service is only available for Android and may reach iOS in the future, but Spencer seems to have hinted at independent hardware, which may indicate more advanced streaming as seen in other services, after all the Xbox has already conquered a large legion of fans with this feature.



