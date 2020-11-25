Microsoft can bring Android apps to the Windows desktop

Microsoft is considering adding Android apps to Windows in 2021 Get the details!

Microsoft is rumored to be considering adding Android apps to Windows in 2021. Although runtime apps like Bluestacks may offer Android emulation, Microsoft’s change would see apps available to download and run, alongside UWP and Win32 apps.

According to a report from Windows Central, internal conversations are taking place about whether it would be possible to add an Android runtime to Windows 10, likely in time for a major Microsoft operating system refresh, expected in fall 2021. .

Microsoft and Android integration

Microsoft first adopted Android as its mobile operating system of choice when Windows 10 Mobile was virtually abandoned in 2017. The company already offers a mobile version of most of its Android apps, and users of the Windows Your Phone app can run multiple Applications. from compatible smartphones on the desktop, but this service is currently limited to Samsung users.

Adding shortcuts to Android apps would be a major Windows 10 upgrade, putting it on a direct collision course with Google’s range of Chromebooks, which can run ChromeOS, Android apps, and Linux packages simultaneously. With access to the Chrome browser and rumors of a Linux runtime GUI in the works, the addition of Android apps would make Windows a near-universal operating system.

Meanwhile, the company is said to finally have Windows 10X, a version of the operating system that will eventually be targeted at multi-screen devices, ready for RTM before the end of the year, with the expectation that we will see products running it in early spring 2021. Windows 10X has been branded Microsoft’s “Chromebook killer” and if Android apps were part of the deal, that moniker might as well have earned it.

While there is no concrete information on this, we are already pondering how it could work. Would it run Google Play Services, and if not, does that mean neither the Play Store? One idea is that Windows could include an Android section in the Microsoft Store, but that presents its own problems for existing Android owners who could end up paying for an app at two different stores and having different save data on different devices.

It is clear that the idea would need a bit of development and, in fact, let’s not forget that everything could come to nothing. But if it does, it could spell the biggest upheaval in the desktop / laptop market for a considerable time.



