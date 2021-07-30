Microsoft Buys Suplari To Beef Up Enterprise Solutions

Microsoft announced this Wednesday (28) the acquisition of Suplari, a company based in Seattle, USA, which provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to measure supply chain expenses and identifies “suspicious” spending patterns to save resources.

With the transaction, the unified data and insights steward will join several other companies previously attached to the Redmond giant’s umbrella, such as RiskIQ, ReFirm, CloudKnox, Zenimax and Nuance.

What all these companies have in common, and Suplari’s potential to interest Microsoft, are some tools and insights capable of driving the operation of Microsoft Dynamics 365, the Windows owner’s unified solution for integrated management systems (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM).

Currently, Suplari is a leading producer of vendor spend solutions so that its client companies are able to proactively manage these expenses. This is done by integrating data from a variety of sources, such as contracts, purchase orders, invoices, and risk, to yield valuable insights.

In a note, Microsoft explains that, “along with Dynamics 365, the Suplari Spend Intelligence Cloud will help customers maximize financial visibility using AI to automate the analysis of current data and historical patterns from multiple data sources.” The combination of tools will help user companies to establish a data-based vision of the future.

On Suplari’s website, its CEO and founder, Nikesh Parekh, says that his venture started in 2016, with the aim of supporting organizations with “data trapped in outdated corporate systems”. Today, the company handles more than $180 billion in spending, in millions of monthly transactions for global corporations, he says.