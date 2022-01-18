Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard, The Creators Of Call of Duty And Diablo

Microsoft: The operation has been closed for almost 70,000 million dollars and has been officially confirmed by the North American giant. The information was advanced by The Wall Street Journal and has been officially confirmed by Microsoft. Those of Redmond have announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the creators of Call of Duty, Diablo and Overwatch. The press release also confirms that the acquisition will be closed for around 70,000 million dollars. It is expected to be completed by the end of fiscal year 2023, since the operation is pending approval by the corresponding legal bodies.

Microsoft assures that this acquisition “will accelerate Microsoft’s growth in the video game business” both in the field of consoles and in mobile phones, PCs and the cloud.

According to the statement, Microsoft will pay $95 per share in cash transactions valued at $68.7 billion. When the deal closes, Americans will become the third largest company in the industry based on revenue, behind only Tencent and Sony. Activision Blizzard includes studios like Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, King or Blizzard Entertainment. In total, more than 10,000 employees.

Bobby Kotick will continue to lead Activision Blizzard

Bobby Kotick will continue as CEO of Activision Blizzard despite being one of those singled out for cases of sexual and workplace harassment within the company. Microsoft explains that he and his team will be focused on improving the company’s culture and will have to answer to Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

“Video games are the most dynamic entertainment on all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” ​​said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “We are investing heavily in quality content, in the community, and in the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts gamers and creators first” in a healthy and inclusive way.

Phil Spencer added: “Gamers all over the world love Activision Blizzard games. Together, we will create a future where people can play the games they want, virtually anywhere they want.”

Kotick, for his part, has also celebrated the agreement. “For more than 30 years, our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most successful games.” According to the director, the talent and experience of Activision Blizzard studios will benefit from Microsoft technology and its ambitious vision in the “shared commitment” that the industry be inclusive and competitive.