Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard For Nearly $70 Billion

Microsoft: In a gigantic move for the video game industry, Microsoft announced today (18), the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a deal that should be around US$ 70 billion.

“The creators of Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft and more join Team Xbox,” reads a statement.

The information had been anticipated by journalists and was later confirmed in a Microsoft statement. The settlement also draws attention because Activision Blizzard has been at the center of serious allegations of sexual abuse for some time.

The developer of games like Overwatch found itself in the middle of this huge scandal after employees and former employees, mainly women, decided to make public the “blind eye” that the company does in relation to cases of harassment, sexism and machismo.

In one of the most serious occurrences, a woman committed suicide, and the toxic environment of the company was even pointed out as one of the possibilities for what happened.

The case has already come under the crosshairs of several US entities, including the California Department of Labor and Housing Justice (which sued the company) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (which opened an investigation).

In addition to the change in the presidency, Blizzard carried out dozens of employee layoffs. CEO Bobby Kotick has been accused several times of hiding the case and failing to commit to improving the environment.