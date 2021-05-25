Microsoft Build 2021 Brings News From Windows, Azure and 365

Microsoft Build 2021: This Tuesday (25), Microsoft Build 2021, Microsoft’s annual developer conference, begins. The company’s news can be followed from today until Thursday (27) completely online, in an event that also aims to highlight the company’s customers and demonstrate cases of tools.

The Azure platform has a great highlight at the event. The company introduced machine learning updates, improvements to Azure applications (Cloud, Data) and development tools and DevOps. Hybrid and Multicloud cloud updates are also featured, as well as security updates on Azure IoT for Windows and Linux.

Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud and AI Group at Microsoft, points out that developers “have never been more important to the world”, relating the coronavirus pandemic. The executive says they “have been instrumental in helping companies in all sectors and people everywhere”.

“Throughout the Microsoft Build 2021 event, many of our customers will share how they are digitally transforming and reimagining how they relate to their employees and customers with the Microsoft cloud,” says Guthrie. The company is also expected to introduce news from Microsoft Cloud and Developer Tooling, he adds.

This is the second year that Microsoft has held its conference entirely online as a result of Covid-19. The conference also brings news about Microsoft 365, Windows and cloud identity and security tools.

Build 2021 can be accompanied by the official page of the event.