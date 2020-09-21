Microsoft bought Bethesda. $ 7.5 billion giant deal

Microsoft announced that it has acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of popular game company Bethesda, for $ 7.5 billion. With the purchase in question, the total number of game studios Microsoft has increased to 24.

According to the news in Webtekno, Microsoft, the owner of Xbox, one of the most popular game console brands in the world, announced that it has purchased ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, with the new announcement made on the Xbox official website. along with the acquisition, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios; Xbox has joined the game development world and the number of game studios Microsoft owns has increased from 15 to 24.

By purchasing Bethesda, which has a total of 2,300 employees worldwide, Microsoft; The Elder Scrolls also acquired the rights to a number of popular and iconic game series such as Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Starfield.



