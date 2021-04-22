Microsoft Bing gets new design and extra features on Android

Microsoft has released an update for Bing on Android that revitalizes the app’s interface and brings new features to the search engine. The changes include a new home page with personalized information and tools for visual search.

The Bing home screen now has a feed that presents the main news and topics of interest with suggestions for content based on the user’s browsing habits. Searches can be done in the search bar, which accepts texts, voice commands and also has a camera shortcut to analyze images.

The search engine also has easy access to other tools made by Microsoft, which are now included in a kind of app drawer, present in the Bing base. The tools allow the user to follow the weather forecast, see sports results and also perform translations.

Bing’s built-in tools also include a unit converter, calculator and shortcut to OneDrive. In addition, the user can use the app to receive news and information about the coronavirus in the COVID Tracker option.

On the personalization side, Bing brings the possibility of using wallpapers to customize the interface background. The Bing Rewards points program is also present in the new mobile version and allows the user to earn rewards when using the app frequently.

The new version of Bing for Android is now available globally and can be downloaded from the Play Store.