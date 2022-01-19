Microsoft Becomes Owner Of Crash Bandicoot And Spyro Franchises

Microsoft recently added another big name to its list of studios: Activision Blizzard (and even with Bobby Kotick retaining his CEO role). And, as happens when this type of transaction is finalized, the home of Xbox consoles now has rights over all series owned by the company, including Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon on that list.

As already mentioned on the network previously by the Nibel profile on Twitter, the closing of this purchase does not make PlayStation owners look at ships and lose access to all the games that were Activision. However, this information that came from the Bloomberg website also indicates that Microsoft will end up keeping some of the producer’s titles as exclusive to its consoles.

It is worth mentioning that so far no one knows for sure what the fate of these series will be. However, do you believe that Crash and Spyro will still be released for PlayStation? Leave your message in the space below for comments.