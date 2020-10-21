Microsoft beats Google in the list of most valuable brands

Microsoft surpassed Google and is now among the three most valued brands on the planet, according to the ranking released by global consultancy Interbrand. The classification also brings other novelties, such as the entry of YouTube (30th place) and Zoom (in 100th place) in the list.

The Microsoft brand had an appreciation of 53% compared to last year, which represented a brand value now around US $ 166 billion. The company founded by Bill Gates passed Google (1% drop), which now occupies the fourth position, followed by Samsung.

The first place remains unchanged, with the leadership of Apple (the brand increased its value by 38%, jumping to US $ 323 billion) – it is the first brand to exceed US $ 300 billion. Second is Amazon, which increased its brand value by 60% (US $ 201 billion). Even integrating the Top 10, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, McDonald’s and Disney (with the exception of the first) saw their brands devalue.

Triple fall

Facebook, for the third consecutive year, bitterly depreciated the brand: 12%, worth US $ 35.2 billion. Even so, it moved up one place, now occupying the 13th place in the ranking. Instagram (controlled by Mark Zuckerberg’s company), in turn, did well and became part of the Interbrand ranking, ranking 19th, with a brand value of US $ 26.1 billion.

In times of pandemic, technology and media companies are among the ten fastest growing brands, such as Amazon and Microsoft, followed by Spotify (70th place, 52% high), Netflix (41st, 41% high) and Adobe ( 27th, up 41%).

Technology brands and platforms now represent 48% of the total ranking, compared to just 17% in 2010; only the top three brands (all of which are technology) contribute 30% of the value of the entire list, compared to just 16% a decade ago.



