Microsoft Azure and LG Innotek join forces

LG Innotek, which manufactures high-performance cameras, will develop and supply 3D sensing components for Microsoft’s cloud computing service Azure. LG Innotek announced that it will develop ToF modules for Azure platforms. In addition, let’s note that the ToF module is a 3D sensing component that calculates the distance by measuring the time light returns from a subject, recognizing the 3D effect, spatial information and motion of an object.

Microsoft continues to expand its partnerships

Basically, ToF stands out as an ultra-compact camera module for facial recognition that can detect 3D depth. As a result of the agreement, mass production will begin in the second half of 2021. LG Innotek already has a connection with Apple and supplies ToF modules for AR projects. In addition, ToF sensors can convert the captured photos into 3D images. The ToF module also offers support for advanced functions such as biometric verification, motion detection, artificial reality, and virtual reality.

3D cameras are useful for computer vision analysis. However, special lighting technology, strong sensor level understanding and optical design skills are required in their design and production.

Microsoft will support the Azure ecosystem for the development of its Azure connected ToF module and related services. The company continues to build partnerships that can increase its services by combining the Azure platform and 3D cameras.

Microsoft has been working in the field of 3D sensing for over two decades, ranging from pixels to chips, modules to cameras, algorithms to software. Until this time, Microsoft’s 3D sensing knowledge has been used to create Microsoft Hololens and Azure Kinect Devkit.

Commenting on the agreement, Microsoft Silicon & Sensor group business development head Daniel Bar said, “We are excited to host LG Innotek in our ecosystem and accelerate the time to market for 3D cameras. “This is an important step towards providing easy access for computer vision developers to create 3D imaging applications,” he said.

Azure powered 3D cameras can be used to measure movements and control people’s movements while exercising. In the retail space, they can be helpful to manage stock or prevent theft. In factories, these cloud-connected cameras can monitor and analyze production lines to prevent accidents.