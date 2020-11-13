Microsoft Authenticator Beta updated

A complement to two-step authentication on Microsoft accounts, the Microsoft Authenticator hasn’t received much news since 2018, when it was made available for the Apple Watch. Now beta users of the app on iOS have just received a very welcome news in the latest service update.

As reported by the Spanish website Microsofters, Authenticator started to receive password management functions. With this, the tool becomes even more powerful, concentrating the login functions in one place. Also according to the publication, the function is also present for users of the stable version of the app, but it displays a “soon” message when activated.

For those in the beta, a new page called “passwords” displays all passwords saved through your Outlook account. There is still no deadline for the news to reach all users, but considering its current implementation, it should not be long before we have news.

As the iMore website points out, entering a competitive segment that already sees apps like Last Pass being able to offer compromised password searches on the Dark Web, it would be interesting if Microsoft added more functions to its Authenticator, such as synchronization with Microsoft Edge and even the ability to replace iCloud password management services.



