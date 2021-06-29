Microsoft Announces XCloud on Xbox Series X, PC and Apple in 22 Countries

[Original]: Microsoft announced this Monday (28) that the Xbox Cloud (XCloud) is now available for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox Series X, PC and Apple phones and tablets. According to the tech giant, gamers can already enjoy hundreds of games that are in the library on Edge, Chrome or Safari browsers on Windows 10 or via mobile devices.

“With billions of active Windows 10 PCs, iOS devices and Android phones, we want you to have new opportunities to play the deepest and most immersive games whenever and wherever you want. In short, we’re bringing the Xbox experience directly to the devices you use the most,” said the company in a text published on the brand’s official blog.

The text reiterates, however, that XCloud is in beta stage and that users are still being invited to test the tool and give feedback. The promise is that the platform will continue to be improved and will gain “support for more devices”. To play you must have a compatible bluetooth or USB controller.

We had previously reported that server updates already indicated that game streaming was already using Xbox Series X quality for other devices. In other words, from now on, games will have better graphics, higher fps, shorter load times and other benefits.

Despite reaching 22 nations today, initially Brazil is off the list. Voxel contacted the company’s advisors in Brazil to confirm the information.

[Update]: The Xbox advisory confirmed to Voxel that Brazil is not among the 22 countries that today received the XCloud on Series X, PC and Apple cell phones and tablets. This happens because the country is “still in the beta phase” of the service.