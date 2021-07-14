Microsoft Announces Windows 365 with Cloud PCs Even on Android

Microsoft announced, on Wednesday (14), Windows 365, an operating system service that works from the cloud. The feature will be released on August 2nd and will bring Windows 10 and Windows 11 to devices with macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android and Linux.

The company explained that the service will initially be aimed at companies, whatever the size. Functioning as a kind of video streaming platform, it will not be necessary to use the physical space of computers to emulate the software.

“With Windows 365, we are creating a new category: the Cloud PC,” said Satya Nadella, president and CEO of Microsoft.

“Just as applications were brought to the cloud with SaaS (software as a service), we are now bringing the operating system to the cloud, providing organizations with greater flexibility and a secure way to empower their workforce to be more productive and connected, regardless of location,” added the executive.

Operation and benefits

According to the tech giant, the system will allow all applications, programs, tools and data that normally run on a traditional operating system, such as Office, browsers, Teams and more, to run.

Windows 365 also promises to make computers much easier to use, as it will be possible to start a job on one device and continue on another exactly where the user left off.

As corporate use is the focus of the system, the company exemplified that professionals will be able to log into the company’s computer in one day and then resume working at home, if they choose to go to the home office the next day.

Microsoft also guaranteed that Windows 365 will be completely secure. “Information is protected and stored in the cloud, not on the device. Always up to date and based on the strength of Microsoft’s rich security baselines and capabilities, Windows 365 simplifies security and recommends the best security settings for the environment in question “says an excerpt from the statement released by the brand.