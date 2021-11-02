Microsoft Announces Virtual Meetings with 3D Avatars on Teams

Microsoft announced, this Tuesday (2), during the Microsoft Ignite event, several news for Teams. Among the most interesting tools is the integration between Mesh (virtual experience platform) and the meeting application, which will allow users to make video calls in 3D environments.

Microsoft Mesh will promote meetings using mixed reality

To promote immersion, it will be possible to create a virtual avatar and customize it so that it has the same movement and gesture characteristics as the user. The avatar will be available in online meetings even when the camera is turned off.

“Organizations will also be able to use immersive spaces that resemble physical spaces, such as conference rooms, design centers and network rooms to increase camaraderie, spark creativity and promote unexpected drinking conversations,” explained the company, who is also building your metaverse.

Assignment of roles to each meeting participant;

Check the order of hands raised during the meeting;

The Yealink deskVision AIO24 monitor, which can be used as a standalone device for Teams or as a second PC screen;

Possibility to join meetings in third-party applications such as Zoom and Cisco;

Schedule shared channel meetings;

Chat with people outside of the user’s own organization team;

New meeting control and organization tools for administrators, including special rooms so you can monitor chat before the meeting starts;

Collaboration with apps like Atlassian Cloud, SAP, ServiceNow and Cvent.