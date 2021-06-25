Microsoft Announces TV and Monitors Designed to Play on Xbox

Microsoft: In partnership with different companies, Microsoft announced on Tuesday (22) new monitors and a TV designed to improve the experience of those who own an Xbox, in addition to serving gamers who use computers. There are three new features, bringing 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

One of the launches is the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV TV, which has a 55-inch screen and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies, to reduce image noise, and VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000, which guarantees greater color fidelity. It comes with an integrated soundbar and Ambiglow lighting, offering greater immersion in matches.

Presented as a mid-range model, the ASUS Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ has the same technologies as the premium version, but the display is smaller at 43 inches. Other highlights are the 1ms response time and Xbox mode, which includes different color, hue and contrast settings.

The most basic alternative is the Acer Xbox Edition XV282K KV monitor, with a 28-inch screen and 120 Hz frequency. Here, there are some spec changes, with DisplayHDR 400 and AMD Free Sync Premium technologies, TÜV Eyesafe certification, and a KVM Switch for ease of use on multiple computers.

Availability and pricing

According to Microsoft, the Philips Momentum TV hits the market in the second half, costing US$ 1,599.99, the equivalent of R$ 7.8 thousand per day price, in direct conversion. It will be sold in several countries.

In the case of the ASUS Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor, the debut is in October, with a price of US$ 1,399.99 (about R$ 6.8 thousand). The cheapest of the line, the Acer Xbox Edition monitor will come out for US$ 949.99 (approximately R$ 4,600), with release scheduled for the American fall (between September and December).