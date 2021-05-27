Microsoft Announces The Date Of Xbox And Bethesda’s E3 Event

Microsoft announced the date of the Xbox and Bethesda E3 event. Microsoft announced the date of the event, where it will showcase its new Xbox and Bethesda games as part of E3 2021. The event, which will start on Sunday, June 13, will last 90 minutes.

Aaron Greenberg, general manager of games marketing at Xbox, said in a blog post on the subject: “The focal point of the event will be the creative people of Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and our partners around the world.”

Microsoft completed its acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the owner of Bethesda Softworks, last March. The E3 2021 event will be the first opportunity to see what these two companies are up to together.

However, this acquisition does not mean that Bethesda games will be made exclusively for Xbox. Prepared by Arkane Studios, owned by Bethesda, Deathloop will first meet with players on PlayStation 5 and PC. Phil Spencer from Microsoft stated that some Bethesda games may only come to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass in the future.

Microsoft will make important announcements at the Xbox and Bethesda event within the scope of E3 2021. While the company is expected to explain Halo Infinite in more detail, it is said that new details can be shared about Psychonauts 2. The new games of the Fable and Forza Motorsport series, as well as the Starfield and new Indiana Jones game prepared by Bethesda, are also expected to be unveiled at the event. The event will be broadcast live on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube.