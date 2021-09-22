Microsoft Announces Surface Pro 8 With 120 Hz Screen and Windows 11

This Wednesday (22), during an online event, Microsoft unveiled its new Surface line of products. Among them, Surface Pro 8 stands out, a “tablet 2 in 1” with Windows 11 focused on usability and portability. The device update, considered one of the biggest so far, brings changes to the design, screen and 11th generation Intel Evo processors. The suggested starting price for the product is US$ 1,100, or about R$ 5,800 in direct conversion. The launch will take place on October 5th, along with the new operating system.

A significant change in Surface Pro 8 is its 13-inch (2880 x 1920p) touchscreen display, which now has a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is based on Windows 11’s Dynamic Update function, which ranges from according to the type of content and activity performed from 60 Hz (default) to the highest level. In short, the addition should improve navigation on the device, as it tends to make everything “smoother”.

According to Microsoft, the new Surface Pro 8 can be configured with up to 32 GB of RAM and its battery has an autonomy of up to 16 hours. The device’s screen also supports adaptive color temperature technology, Dolby Vision and has a new pen.

The new tablet is compatible with Surface Slim Pen 2, which can be attached and recharged directly from the keyboard case. The company guarantees that there are almost no delays during use and that the painting process is “natural and precise” thanks to the GPU Ink Acceleration.

Other improvements include studio microphones and a front centered camera (5MP, 1080p), which promise to improve the experience with videoconferencing applications and platforms. It can also be used, in conjunction with other sensors, for Windows Hello. The Surface Pro 8 also has a rear camera that has 10 MP and records videos in 4K.

More productive

According to Microsoft, the Surface Pro 8 “combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet.” Its datasheet includes a configuration with 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and up to 1TB of SSD, in addition to Intel Core i5 (1135G7) or Core i7 (1185G7) processors. Graphics are provided by the integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU.

Storage, in 128GB or 256GB versions, can be replaced. On models with 512GB or 1TB, it is fixed. In the base configuration, it has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM; in the most powerful, with 1 TB of storage and 32 GB of RAM, the device costs US$ 2,600, equivalent to R$ 13,700 in direct conversion.

The Surface Pro 8’s design has kept its main feature: a hinge that allows you to adjust the screen angle to almost 180º. On the front, due to the slightly larger screen — the previous one has 12.3″ — the side edges are narrower. On the other hand, it’s gotten a little thicker and heavier: now it’s 9.3 mm and 889 grams, against 8.5 mm and 775 g of the previous version, respectively.

The device features two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 inputs, a P2 connector (3.5mm) for headphones and the proprietary Surface Connect port. It supports Wi-Fi 6 (801.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1 and features volume and power buttons. Colors are platinum and graphite, available in pre-order through the company’s channels starting today.

Note that Surface Pro accessories are sold separately. So, in addition to the tablet, consumers can choose to include the keyboard cover and pen for US$280. ​​Separately, the cover and pen are priced at US$180 and US$130, respectively. Another version of the cover with fingerprint reader costs US$ 200. Surface line devices are not expected to be launched in Brazil, as in previous generations.