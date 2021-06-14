Microsoft Announces New Games Coming To Xbox Game Pass At E3 2021

Microsoft has announced new games coming to Xbox Game Pass at E3 2021. Microsoft has announced new games coming to Xbox Game Pass. 11 new games are coming to Xbox and PC via subscription service.

The new Game Pass games were announced during the joint E3 2021 conference held by Microsoft and Bethesda on Sunday evening. The lion’s share is made up of 10 new games from Bethesda, which has added 20 new games to the service since it was acquired by Microsoft earlier this year. Six of these games will also be available on Xbox, PC and xCloud. PC players will also have access to Fallout: New Vegas starting today.

Additionally, Yakuza: Like A Dragon has been added to Xbox Game Pass, available today. Other Yakuza series games are already on the service.

Here’s the full list of newly announced Xbox Game Pass titles:

Arx Fatalis (PC)

Fallout (PC)

Fallout 2 (PC)

Fallout: Tactics (PC)

Fallout 3 (console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout: New Vegas (PC)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (console, PC, Cloud)

The Evil Within 2 (console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (console, PC, Cloud)

RAGE (console, PC, Cloud)

Doom (2016) (console, Cloud)

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (console, PC, Cloud)

In addition to these games, Back 4 Blood will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass when it launches on October 12.