Microsoft Announces Laptop Studio with RTX 3050Ti and New Design

Microsoft announced this Wednesday (22) the new Surface line devices, which includes the long-awaited Surface Pro 8. Among the eight launches is the Surface Laptop Studio.

As already indicated in the rumors, the model has a new design and different mechanism to change the angle of the display. Now, the user can move the screen forward or place it over the keyboard, a feature similar to the iPad Pro.

It can be used in three modes: laptop (in the form of a normal notebook), stage (user can pull the screen forward and tilt it to watch movies, play games or show presentations) and studio (which works as a tablet).

Performance

The device has a larger screen than its predecessor, with 14.4 inches and has a dynamic refresh rate. That is, the screen can go from 120 Hz to 60 Hz when needed. The technology reduces the device’s power consumption. Surface Laptop Studio will feature versions of up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and Windows 11.

In terms of processor, the 11th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 will be used in Surface Laptop Studio. The highlight is the video card of the i7 models, which will receive the RTX 3050 Ti from Nvidia. The i5 variants will come with Intel Iris Xe.

Price and availability

Pre-ordering starts today in select markets for $1,599 (approximately R$8,441 in current conversion). The official sale starts on October 5th, along with the launch of Windows 11. There is still no forecast for the arrival of Surface Laptop Studio in Brazil.