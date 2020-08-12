Microsoft announces Halo Infinite will arrive in 2021

Halo Infinite will not be released with the Xbox Series X, Microsoft and 343 Industries indicate that it will arrive until 2021

Through a statement, 343 Industries and Microsoft have reported that Halo Infinite will not be present during the launch of Xbox Series X due to a delay suffered that forces them to postpone the launch worldwide until 2021, although they did not specify the date. .

Halo Infinite studio leader Chris Lee addressed fans through his Twitter account, indicating that they have had to make the difficult decision to change the release to 2021 in order to ensure that the team has long enough for the development of the Halo experience they wish to provide.

Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020

Halo Infinite not coming with Xbox Series X

Lee explained that the decision to postpone the launch is the result of various factors that have contributed to development complications, including the current impacts of COVID, which have affected all industries this year, and recognized the great effort that has made the 343 Industries and Microsoft team, which have remained committed to deliver a great game after solving all those challenges that arose during development, at the same time he pointed out that for the well-being and tranquility of the same team, it is not feasible for them to carry out launch later this year.

Lee’s statement culminates with the acceptance that this change in plans may be disappointing for gamers, however the intention is that it can be guaranteed that the passion and support that the community continues to show throughout the history of the game, remains great. part of the inspiration, so the best thing for everyone is to give more time so that a game can be delivered that meets the expectations of the most demanding players.

Lee says the extra time will allow them to finish the work it takes to develop the highest quality and most ambitious Halo game possible.



