Microsoft Announces FPS Boost for New Games on The Xbox Series X / S

Microsoft continues with its proposal to further improve the frame rate per second in titles available for Xbox Series X / S with new updates to the FPS Boost system. In a message posted on his website, Major Nelson announced that the number of titles capable of using this feature increased further on Monday (3).

With the new list update, there are now 97 games that have access to this feature, with about 70 just this Monday. Among the new names we can find all LEGO games from Traveler’s Tale, Dirt 4, Alien Isolation, Assassin’s Creed 3 and Assassin’s Creed Rogue, as well as the three remasters featured in Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection.

It was also mentioned that two titles do not have this possibility of increasing the frame rate from 60 to 120 per second on the Xbox Series X: Steep and MotoGP 20 (which do not have this option on the most powerful platform), but are able to offer 60 fps with this feature on Xbox Series S.

Finally, Microsoft also points out that to deliver this result it was necessary to reduce the resolution of some games, making these titles keep the FPS Boost option off by default – as is the case with Fallout 4, Far Cry 5, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and a few others that you can check out in the full list posted on Major Nelson’s website.