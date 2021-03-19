Microsoft and The Rock present Xbox Series X minibars

The rectangular shape of the Xbox Series X has already inspired an action by Microsoft that transformed the console into a refrigerator, but the company did not stop there. Now, in partnership with actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the company has introduced a mini-fridge in the shape of the PS5 competitor.

The item has a shape and size that comes close to the Xbox Series X, but has a cooling engine at the rear. Microsoft sent some units of the appliance to influencers, who showed the device in action, and also released a video of the campaign with The Rock.

The company has launched a contest for the Microsoft Rewards reward system for Xbox gamers to try to win a mini-fridge in the shape of the new generation console. The action will be available between March 25 and June 2 on the company’s website, but will not be released in Brazil.

Draw in the USA

The company will carry out the draw of the minibar made with The Rock only for the public of the United States. If the company follows its standards, the tendency is for the company to distribute coupons for the draw in exchange for Microsoft Rewards points, which can be earned by performing activities on Xbox and Windows.

In addition to the mini-fridge in the shape of the console, the winners will also take home some drinks from the ZOA line. The energy brand created by The Rock will also feature a customized version of the new Xbox controller.

In addition to having limited units, the Xbox Series X minibar made in partnership with The Rock will not be sold. With that, we may not see the item appear in Brazil.